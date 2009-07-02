Toasted Frog to open location in Bismarck
A Grand Forks restaurant is set to open a new location in Bismarck by next year. The Toasted Frog has submitted a Renaissance Zone application to the city of Bismarck. As in Grand Forks, the Bismarck location would be located in the downtown area of the city.
Always nice to see a local business successful enough to not only build upon their initial investment but to be able to branch out to new markets.
And yes, Bismarckians, they do serve frog legs.
2 comments:
This is great news! Now my Bismarck friends don't have to come all the way to GF for their deep fried pickle fix!
I work right next door to where they are going to be located. Looking forward to when they open.
