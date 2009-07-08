Tweet talk
I'm going to try something new. Here's a post that you can use to talk about my Twitter "tweets."
Grand Forks Life is the first and biggest blog covering life in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota. GrandForksGuy shares local news, rumors, and his own opinions.
I'm going to try something new. Here's a post that you can use to talk about my Twitter "tweets."
Posted by GrandForksGuy at 11:38 PM
Labels: Grand Forks, Local Blogosphere
11 comments:
Yeah, he could have been slightly more clever about it (one of the Herald commenters mentioned "Happy Grass," which I have to smile at every time I see the truck).
I think the bigger story might be all the worry from the "official" disc golf organization in town. Why are they in such an uproar, especially if all the money goes to charity?
I realize that the city doesn't want to be associated with marijuana use, and that this guy is a little too obvious, but I don't see any problem in going out and playing in a tournament.
do you know what's going up at the tj maxx shopping center?
christian louboutin
christian louboutin shoes
christian louboutin discount
handbags MBT Shoes
designer handbags
louis vuitton handbags
gucci handbags
discount handbags
replica handbags
Herve Leger
ugg classic tall
UGG Classic Short
UGG Ultra Tall
christian louboutin boots
discount MBT Shoes
UGG Classic Cardy
cheap MBT shoes
cheap christian louboutin
louboutin shoes
ugg boots chanel womens shoes
Louis Vuitton shoes
chanel shoes jimmy choo shoes
christian louboutin pumps
christian louboutin wedding shoes
Dior shoes chanel flats shoes
christian louboutin slingback pumps
Tory Burch Shoes
louboutin sale
shoes outlet
cheap shoes
AIR MAX
Bape Shoes
Nike Dunk
Nike Shox
Timberland Shoes
Prada Shoes
Gucci Shoes
cheap straightener
ghd hair straightener
hair straightener
ghd outlet
ghd
2010 NEW GHD
Purple GHD IV Styler
Pure White GHD
Pure Black GHD
Pink GHD IV Styler
Kiss GHD Styler
Gray GHD IV Styler
Gold GHD IV Styler
GHD Rare Styler
GHD IV Salon Styler
Black GHD IV Styler
Benefit GHD IV Styler
dooney bourke
bourke dooney
dooney bourke BAGS
dooney bourke purses
dooney bourke outlet
dooney bourke handbags
jordan shoes
cheap jordan shoes
air jordan 1
air jordan 2
air jordan 3
air jordan 4
air jordan 5
air jordan 6
air jordan 7
air jordan 8
air jordan 9
air jordan 10
air jordan 11
air jordan 12
air jordan 13
air jordan 14
air jordan 15
air jordan 16
air jordan 17
air jordan 18
air jordan 19
air jordan 20
air jordan 21
air jordan 22
air jordan 23
Michael Jackson memorial
air jordan 2009
air jordan 2010
jumpman 23
jordan shoes outlet
jordan 6 rings
air jordan 10.5
ralph lauren sweaters
ralph lauren hoodies
ralph lauren shirt
ralph lauren shirts
polo shirts
polo shirt
ralph lauren polo shirts
mens polo shirt
ralph lauren polo
lacoste polo shirts
ralph lauren outlet
lacoste polo
dog polo shirt
adidas shoes
adidas shoe
adidas sneakers
adidas basketball shoes
adidas running shoes
adidas tennis shoes
cheap adidas shoes
wholesale adidas shoes
adidas shoes 2010
adidas jacket
adidas shoes outlet
ghd
cheap ghd
ghd straighteners
Benefit GHD
GHD IV Salon Styler
GHD MINI STYLER
GHD Precious gift
Gold GHD
Kiss GHD
New pink GHD
Pink GHD
Pure Black GHD
Pure White GHD
Purple GHD
Rare GHD
Babyliss
polo boots
polo shoes
herve leger
herve leger outlet
herve leger 2010
herve leger dresses
chanelchanel iman
chanel outlet
chanel handbag
Chanel Wallet
Chanel Watch
chanel purse
Chanel Sunglasses
chanel bags
chanel earrings
chanel jewelry
chanel shoes
herve leger
herve leger dress
Herve Leger sale
herve leger dresses
herve Leger bandage
herve dresses
cheap Herve Leger Dress
herve leger bandage dress
vintage herve leger
discount Herve Leger Dress
herve leger clothing
herve leger pronounce
herve leger
herve leger dress
Herve Leger sale
herve leger dresses
herve Leger bandage
herve dresses
cheap Herve Leger Dress
herve leger bandage dress
vintage herve leger
discount Herve Leger Dress
herve leger clothing
herve leger pronounce
History of polo ralph lauren. Polo fashions had its humble beginnings in 1968 when tie salesman Ralph Lauren gave it a kick start. By 1969 he had a boutique polo ralph lauren factory stores within the Manhattan department store Bloomingdale's. ... Brands and luxury standard. Since Ralph Lauren's first brand, Polo Ralph Lauren, was launched, the company has expanded to include a variety of luxury brands such as Polo Golf, Polo Denim, Polo Sport. You can buy cheap Ralph Lauren Clothing at Ralph Lauren outlet.Also We provide polo shirts
Ralph Lauren polo shirt, 50% OFF! polo ralph lauren outlet online is your best choice!In 2006, polo ralph lauren outlet became the first designer in Wimbledon's 133-year history to create official uniforms for the tournament. As part of this year's event, which starts next week, polo ralph lauren sale will introduces the first ... determination to maintain and enhance the values for which our two brands are famous throughout the world. The rugby ralph lauren brand brings to Wimbledon the look of timeless elegance, drawing on our rich history and traditions
The Rank Herve Leger Dress fashion shows are often populated with celebrities and famous actresses dressed in Herve Leger bandage dresses.Famous fans, Lindsay Lohan, Rihanna and Kate Bosworth.
Post a Comment