Green Giant
So they're painting the Alerus Center a dark green color...among others changes underway and still coming to the city-owned events center. Thoughts? You think you'll like the new look?
Grand Forks Life is the first and biggest blog covering life in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota. GrandForksGuy shares local news, rumors, and his own opinions.
So they're painting the Alerus Center a dark green color...among others changes underway and still coming to the city-owned events center. Thoughts? You think you'll like the new look?
Posted by GrandForksGuy at 4:26 PM
Labels: Alerus Center, City Government, Economy, Grand Forks
2 comments:
You should get a photo for those of us that are not in Grand Forks.
christian louboutin
christian louboutin shoes
christian louboutin discount
handbags MBT Shoes
designer handbags
louis vuitton handbags
gucci handbags
discount handbags
replica handbags
Herve Leger
ugg classic tall
UGG Classic Short
UGG Ultra Tall
christian louboutin boots
discount MBT Shoes
UGG Classic Cardy
cheap MBT shoes
cheap christian louboutin
louboutin shoes
ugg boots chanel womens shoes
Louis Vuitton shoes
chanel shoes jimmy choo shoes
christian louboutin pumps
christian louboutin wedding shoes
Dior shoes chanel flats shoes
christian louboutin slingback pumps
Tory Burch Shoes
louboutin sale
Post a Comment