Luxury condos coming to Kings Walk
A new "luxury condo" development is coming to the south side of the Kings Walk Golf Course in southern Grand Forks. The building will be built just off of 62nd Avenue South roughly halfway between South Washington Street and Columbia Road. The condos will be 3 1/2 stories high and include underground parking.
Wow, who is going to be able to afford those? LOL...
Blech. Who wants to live in one of those in the first place?
I find it amusing that all of a sudden there are "luxury condos" popping up in Grand Forks. Kind of makes me want to think up a conspiracy theory about it--like how developers are realizing that the recession took longer to hit here, so they're jumping in to try and make a buck.
Good job scooping the Herald again GFG.
Well, I sold all your stories to Hollywood like I promised. Now, I just need one of you to streak across the President of UND's lawn, then we'll see about getting Rainn Wilson to comment on your boring blog. But I'm not promising Ashton Kutcher. He's busy.
Barry Stillwater...embarassing our city by showing them what we consider to be luxury, and then complain about? I'd have AT LEAST expected a new post for Siete de Mayo, 2009...not even a picture of Smiley?
If you guys would've listened to me last year when I suggested the photography contest, you'd be better prepared. Now, get on it!
I know this isn't the right place for this completely off-topic comment, but I jut don't think it'll get read in an older open thread... GFG I think you should seriously consider allowing anonymous comments again. I remember I used to check out GFL daily to see what other people had to say in the open threads. Sure there was a fair-share of idiotic comments, that's expected...but there was also some insight and opinions from people who don't have Google accounts that are lost without anonymous commenting. It saddens me to see this blog slow down so much, I remember seeing posts go over 100 comments like nothing and now it seems like you're lucky to get 10. I'm not trying to slam you here, I just miss some of the discussions that were had on this website... especially when the people that usually comment on the Herald's website are complete idiots for the most part. just my 2 cents. Back to your regularly scheduled programming.
