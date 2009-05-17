I'm on Twitter
Check out my tweets at https://twitter.com/GrandForksGuy
More local Twitter-ers:
https://twitter.com/TheCityBeat
Grand Forks Life is the first and biggest blog covering life in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota. GrandForksGuy shares local news, rumors, and his own opinions.
Check out my tweets at https://twitter.com/GrandForksGuy
More local Twitter-ers:
https://twitter.com/TheCityBeat
Posted by GrandForksGuy at 5:44 PM
Labels: Grand Forks, Local Blogosphere
7 comments:
Has someone been using my moniker over in the Herald message boards? It's not me.....promise. I've used my real name over there, but never my GrandForksGuy name. So if you see someone over there claiming to be me....it isn't me!
Well now I feel like a complete ass. I really didn't think it sounded anything like what you'd previously said on the subject, and I should have trusted that instinct.
Sucks that someone who looks like you is on the Herald comments, though. It shows up as "Grand Forks G.," so maybe it's "Grand Forks Gary" or "Grand Forks Grouch."
One of these days I'll get ahold of this whole intarwebs thing. Sorry.
Fixed that, just wanted to bring up the community center issue.
http://www.axcessmypics.com/photos/photo03/fc/21/260bb4528a82.jpg
Please not the large pile of pidgeon under the nest of an awning.
What's "the community center issue"? I was under the impression that some developer owned that building and didn't want to sell it (or nobody wanted to buy it). There may be a thread a couple years old on NDIndieRock about what the deal is with that space.
Or is the issue that you don't like bird droppings?
It just looks horrible
GFG, could you put your Twitter feed somewhere up near the top of your blog? I think it would be useful. I'm not a Twitterer but I subscribed to your RSS feed and I feel like commenting. Maybe there are other people like that? Then you could have periodic "Twitter Comments" posts where people who don't have/want a Twitter account can comment on your tweets. Just a thought.
Hi, Some one from facebook refereed your link i have book marked it nice blogs you write see Free how to grow twitter followers here
Post a Comment