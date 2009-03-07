Saturday, March 07, 2009

New strip mall coming to EGF


East Grand Forks will soon be home to a new strip mall. The mall will be built directly west of Hugo's on 14th Street NE. The mall will offer around five spaces ranging in sizes from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet.

What types of businesses would you like to see locate in this new strip mall? What stores or restaurants should take a look at adding a location in East Grand Forks?

Posted by GrandForksGuy at 12:17 AM

14 comments:

JWGreen said...

The Maury's building should be filled first before more retail space is added. Thats just my opinion though

12:36 PM, March 07, 2009
jesslvan said...

Some type of fitness facility for that end of town. You have to travel all the way across town to work out. It would be gauranteed to get some business.

9:55 AM, March 09, 2009
Zach Finney said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
10:28 AM, March 09, 2009
Finn said...

The Maurys building is actually filled by Polk County Services...As for the mall I would like to see some sort of sit down restaurant as well as a workout facility. More fast food chains are unnecessary, so I wouldn't prefer any of those. It's hard to think of something that would thrive; there is no tax on clothing in Minnesota, so that type of store could potentially bring ND citizens over to shop.

10:35 AM, March 09, 2009
naturalplastics said...

a hu-hots!!!

8:44 PM, March 10, 2009
Jess said...

clothing store

7:58 PM, March 20, 2009
Goon said...

Just what we need another strip mall in Grand Forks, ND

8:05 PM, April 02, 2009
Barbara said...

It'd be nice to see some non-chain stores, a coffee shop with a drive thru on one of the ends would probably do well over there.

12:20 PM, April 10, 2009
Matthew said...

A negative-strip-mall. What I mean is, rather than building a new one, they tear down an old one.

10:22 PM, April 11, 2009
Stewie said...

Does anybody know why the BeyondJuice is closed?

9:14 AM, April 13, 2009
Matt said...

Any word on Larry O's bar status by sout forks?

5:43 PM, April 14, 2009
growingupartists said...

And speaking of cleaning up the entrance, if I don't get some good ol' boy North Dakotan comedy from you twerps in the comments...

Jimmy Fallon's show is going to be a flop and I will blame you entirely. Work it!!!

7:52 PM, May 04, 2009
Doc said...

Make that 2 votes for hu-hots!!

3:01 PM, May 10, 2009
Life...or Something Like it said...

I like some of the others mentioned so far such asnother Hu-hots, a coffee place, Inta Juice (btw, I didn't know Beyond Juice was closed, I think they had a horrible location for that) but I don't know why we'd need a strip mall. I don't think they've filled all of them across from Golden Corral. I guess the only others I can come up with are Payless, Burlington Coat Factory, Let's Dish, Indoor MiniGolf, Great Clips, INdoor Bounce House, Liquor Store, a general household store that is cheaper the Hardware Hank but better quality than Pamida.

1:45 PM, August 09, 2009

