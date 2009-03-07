New strip mall coming to EGF
What types of businesses would you like to see locate in this new strip mall? What stores or restaurants should take a look at adding a location in East Grand Forks?
Posted by GrandForksGuy at 12:17 AM
14 comments:
The Maury's building should be filled first before more retail space is added. Thats just my opinion though
Some type of fitness facility for that end of town. You have to travel all the way across town to work out. It would be gauranteed to get some business.
The Maurys building is actually filled by Polk County Services...As for the mall I would like to see some sort of sit down restaurant as well as a workout facility. More fast food chains are unnecessary, so I wouldn't prefer any of those. It's hard to think of something that would thrive; there is no tax on clothing in Minnesota, so that type of store could potentially bring ND citizens over to shop.
a hu-hots!!!
clothing store
Just what we need another strip mall in Grand Forks, ND
It'd be nice to see some non-chain stores, a coffee shop with a drive thru on one of the ends would probably do well over there.
A negative-strip-mall. What I mean is, rather than building a new one, they tear down an old one.
Does anybody know why the BeyondJuice is closed?
Any word on Larry O's bar status by sout forks?
And speaking of cleaning up the entrance, if I don't get some good ol' boy North Dakotan comedy from you twerps in the comments...
Jimmy Fallon's show is going to be a flop and I will blame you entirely. Work it!!!
Make that 2 votes for hu-hots!!
I like some of the others mentioned so far such asnother Hu-hots, a coffee place, Inta Juice (btw, I didn't know Beyond Juice was closed, I think they had a horrible location for that) but I don't know why we'd need a strip mall. I don't think they've filled all of them across from Golden Corral. I guess the only others I can come up with are Payless, Burlington Coat Factory, Let's Dish, Indoor MiniGolf, Great Clips, INdoor Bounce House, Liquor Store, a general household store that is cheaper the Hardware Hank but better quality than Pamida.
