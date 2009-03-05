GF Dining Thread #4
We haven't had a dining thread since last October so I really think one is in order. This is the place for restaurant reviews, discussion of restaurant comings and goings, and the types of restaurants and cuisines you would like to see in Grand Forks. In other words...time to be a better Marilyn Hagerty than Marilyn Hagerty. (We love you Marilyn.)
There have been plenty of changes lately in the local dining scene. Space Aliens recently opened in the building that formerly housed Bostons. Have you tried them yet? If so, share your reviews of the food, service, atmosphere, prices, etc. The Royal Fork has closed down after being a fixture in the Columbia Mall for around a quarter of a century. Do you miss it? Is the Golden Corral a decent replacement for the Royal Fork? Suite 49 also shut down recently after only a few years in business. Why did they fail? What type of restaurant should go into that building, in your opinion? How about Mama Maria's? They've reopened at a new location in East Grand Forks' Riverwalk Center. Is their food the same quality and/or value that it used to be when the restaurant was in Grand Forks? What's up with the old Dagwoods/Overtime Bar and Grill building? The windows have been boarded up lately. Is a new restaurant on the way?
Let's have fun with this, kids.
34 comments:
Space aliens was average, I expected a little more in regards to a change in decor. They really didn't do much to the old Boston's. When will BWW move there location in front of Kohl's? Is that still in the works? Someone told me that Boston's would move into the old BWW location? Is this true or just a stupid rumor. I just heard it from one of my friends, so I'm not sure how much merit to put into that. As far as suite 49, very nice place...just looked like it belonged in a bigger city downtown..not really a college feel for on campus. I think a fighting sioux themed bar would really take off in that location. I think Mama Maria's had a great idea by moving into the River Center, what a better location. I walked by there the other day and there was a decent amount of people in there for off hours. With all the traffic going through that mall now, I think business will be good for them.
The old Dagwoods building is going to be torn down and they are going to build an apartment complex.
I miss Suite 49 and Martini Blue.
I think I would throw up a little in my mouth every time I went by a Fighting Sioux-themed bar.
Where Dagwoods was seems to be a location where apartment real estate is more valuable than commercial. Originaly the new building next to the gas station along 42nd was intended to have commercial stuff on the first floor. Either no takers or they were asking too much. I've always thought along that area, being so close to campus there should be a video store, being Blockbuster has a monopoly on this town.
That and the location is so closed to campus, it would be a success.
A Fighting Sioux themed restaurant would probably draw a large following, especially after the nickname is officially retired. That's going to leave it up to private entities to capitalize on the hardcore Sioux fans.
Video stores are a thing of the past - Netflix and iTunes have eaten up their market share like crazy.
I think the Suite 49 location would be a great place for IHOP. 24 hour cheap food near that many students, plus a reasonable place to eat before hockey games, and it would be an instant attraction when the hotel is built.
I think Jtown11 makes a good point. While I don't think IHOP is really the answer, I do think that an establishment needs more of an everyday appeal in that location. Suite 49 had a good location near campus, but it wasn't exactly some place I would visit for lunch between classes because I lacked the time and money. It really relied on the Ralph's event schedule to get people inside. A more casual restaurant with a student budget friendly lunch menu yet an ample bar for hockey nights would be an excellent option.
I think a grad-student bar on campus would be appropriate to have. With sandwiches and other food, of course.
Having come from a place where there were IHOPs on every corner (Texas), I do not think this town needs one. Perkins is a lot better. I've never been impressed by IHOP at all.
On another note, I've seen comments in the past about getting a Sonic. I guess it could be open only in the summer like the DQ on Washington or something. Drive-ups just don't sound great to me, though, when there is a blizzard or anything close raging outside!
Even in this credit-tightening society, I wish someone could get the start-up funds to open some Panera franchises. I know there have to be a certain number within a certain area for someone to do it, but THAT is what I would love to see!
How about a Famous Daves. Gf's could use one, their ribs are to die for.
The Grand Forks restaurant market suffers from a couple factors and the city is not alone. Too many of the same 'style' of concept, that is the bar and grills that serve the same style of food and being 'Chain' concepts charge higher prices to cover the franchise fee(usually 5% of sales plus 2-3% for marketing...paid weekly). Also many concepts in town are owned by most of the same people, limiting competition among themselves.
First one has to look at what the local market can support. IHOP? We already have Perkins, Village Inn and Dennys as the major players in this theme. Olive Garden? Too small population to support this and Red Lobster together. Prefer they change concepts instead. Red Lob is too high priced for quanity and quality. Sanders offers a better value and service for actually less cost, price them out next time. Famous Daves? Would love it only Fargo location has not met the expectations (location???) preventing expansion in GF.
Bringing in a large concept costs money & the available GF market limits it even more. Locations are limited. Every one wants the same block on 32nd. So until someone is brave enough to open a center by Alerus thats somewhat affordable...choices will remain bleak. Suite 49 is a good location for the correct concept, but a high rent and slow nite time traffic for some concepts (drive by around 7pm during the week)prevent this from being filled. Dagwoods suffered from location (drive by Red Pepper at night, area is dark and everything around it shuts down).
I agree the city needs more options and the City of GF is part of the problem. Cost of a liquor license in the city for 100 seats or more is $67,145+. Compare to Minot $1500, Fargo $1500, East Grand Forks under $5000. This fee alone can be almost 10% of a new restaurants costs. This changes many minds and keeps small local players away.
Even with the economy the way it is restaurants that keep a low price point, usually around $7-8 for food & drink, are doing well. It's the OVER-PRICED for what you get concepts that take a hit.
Several concepts are looking at GF although locations, job market and costs are shying them away.
Seeing this is not my blog I will end it here...for now anyway.
Miss Suite 49, I think no matter the concept, for that space to support a restaurant, more housing needs to be developed on the bronson property. the new apartment complex is a welcome addition. The university should do a better job with zoning. Nothing less than three stories anymore. Density will be the key to success in that area.
i think the location for suite 49 is awesome the problem is that it was for a very small niche the prices were really high and the food was ok. It was a high end sports bar. With the location next to campus I think it could thrive I think it's focus was way too small.
A Panera Bread would be wonderful for the GF area!
Hello all
lexapro escitalopram
However, there are some things to be kept in your head if you’re considering to intake Lexapro as a solution to your issue.
[url=http://www.vidad2.com/]lexapro anxiety[/url]
However, there are some things to be kept in your head if you’re considering to intake Lexapro as a solution to your issue.
http://www.vidad2.com/ - lexapro pill
Additionally, you might feel impulsive, aggressive, hyperactive, restless, more depressed, and above all, having suicidal thoughts.
Hello all
http://www.firefoxdownloads.net/ - doxycycline malaria
It got its approval by the FDA last 1967 with once a day broad spectrum antibiotic and distributed by Pfizer Inc.
[url=http://www.firefoxdownloads.net/]doxycycline drug[/url]
No prescription! 30 day money back guarantee!
Doxycycline is a drug that belongs to tetracycline antibiotics that is used to treat wide variety of infections.
cheap doxycycline
It is also used in treating chronic prostatis, chlamydia, sinusitis, syphilis and pelvic inflammatory disease.
Hi
lexapro antidepressant
Likewise, once you begin to prefer Lexapro, don’t think of taking an MAOI again and the same 14 days of criterion should be met if you still want to take an MAOI while relying on Lexapro.
[url=http://www.vidad2.com/]lexapro anxiety[/url]
It’s necessary for you to take at least 2 weeks of break before you start relying on Lexapro and after you quite MAOI intake.
http://www.vidad2.com/ - lexapro cost
Additionally, don’t buy it online as long as they are the most reputed and authorized ones in the industry.
Hello all
http://www.samsungpages.com/ - ambien pill
These days doctors as well as other medical professional prescribed to their patient Ambien drug when they suffer from sleeping problem, non refreshing sleep and in many other instances.
[url=http://www.samsungpages.com/]ambien sleep[/url]
One of the most important use of Ambien drug is that an individual in the state of Coma is brought to complete conscious state by the use of Ambien drugs.
buy cheap ambien
This is mainly because of its salient features.
Hello
tamoxifen drug
Nolvadex is a brand name or trade name for a drug called tamoxifen citrate.
[url=http://www.alampal.com/]tamoxifen online[/url]
For Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS), the recommended dosage is Nolvadex 20 mg per day for 5 years.
http://www.alampal.com/ - cheap tamoxifen
Nolvadex is an effective choice of treatment for metastatic breast cancer in women and men.
Hi
http://www.printhousesigns.com/ - generic finasteride
Propecia first came in the year 1992.
[url=http://www.printhousesigns.com/]propecia no prescription[/url]
A potent hair loss medicationNo prescription, no hidden fees, safe and secure payment system.
generic propecia online
The major function of Propecia is to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).
I resolve know just later.
Not a member yet? click here to join.
[url=http://www.50megstech.com/]buy cialis online dream pharmaceutical[/url]
Search results for "brand cialis" brand cialis (see-al-iss) (tadalafil) tablets read this important information before you start taking brand cialis and each time you get a.
http://www.50megstech.com/ - 3.99 cialis order
phentermine weight loss
Phentermine's works by changing the neurotransmitters within the brain, and suppressing the chemicals which alert you that you are hungry.
[url=http://www.breauxbridgelouisianabedandbreakfast.com/]phentermine pharmacy[/url]
You can buy Phentermine at one of reputable online pharmacies and save big!
Phentermine's most potent potential comes when it is combined with a healthy diet and weekly exercise.
http://www.breauxbridgelouisianabedandbreakfast.com/ - phentermine online pharmacy
It also systemically releases adrenaline thus causing the break down of fat stored in the body.
http://www.gamekraken.com/ - phentermine sale
The FDA recommends the max time an individual take Phentermine be limited to 3 months.
[url=http://www.gamekraken.com/]phentermine without prescription[/url]
If he/she feels your BMI(body mass index) is higher than it should be they may recommended Phentermine if your past medical history qualifies you.
phentermine for sale
Machines have taken over every day tasks that humans once had to do themselves which provided valuable exercise.
http://www.caninecompleteinc.com/ - cheap alprazolam
Properties of Xanax: Act as anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, hypnotic effects, sedative, and a lot more.
[url=http://www.caninecompleteinc.com/]cheap alprazolam[/url]
- Do not take Xanax if you are breastfeeding for it could cause a lot of dire side effects to the baby.
alprazolam online
The effects of Xanax on the beta-adrenergic receptors are the said possible cause of its antidepressant effects.
S&P признало самыми прозрачными VAB, банк «Форум» и «Укргазбанк». (ИА «Новый мост», Тимур Хаджинов) Сегодня служба рейтингов корпоративного управления Standard & Poors сообщила о результатах исследования информационной прозрачности 30 крупнейших украинских банков. Самыми прозрачными признаны VAB Банк, банк «Форум» и «Укргазбанк». Об этом говорится в сообщении Standard & Poors, текстом которого располагает ИА «НОВЫЙ МОСТ». [url=http://www.new-most.info/news/economics/20842.htm]VAB Банк[/url] «Результаты исследования показывают, что, вопреки пессимистическим ожиданиям, индекс информационной прозрачности банков Украины с 2008 г. вырос с 45 до 49%. Из 28 банков, которые попали в выборку как в 2008-м, так и в 2009 г., 16 продемонстрировали улучшение прозрачности: в среднем на 11,2 п.п., а 12 — ухудшили свои прошлогодние показатели: в среднем на 5,5 п.п. Разброс баллов прозрачности сузился — с 51,5 п.п. в 2008 г. до 43,9 п.п. в 2009 года. В тройке лидеров этого года по сравнению с 2008 г. произошли некоторые изменения. Наиболее прозрачным в 2009 г. признан ВиЭйБи Банк с результатом в 71,4%, занимавший по итогам 2008 г. 3-ю позицию. Банк улучшил свой показатель на 5,1 п.п. Вторую позицию в 2009 г. занял банк «Форум» с результатом 68,8% (в прошлом году банк не входил в десятку сильнейших). Третье место досталось победителю прошлого года — Укргазбанку, балл которого снизился с 71,2% до 66,2%», - говорится в сообщении. «Основной причиной повышения индекса информационной прозрачности стало более полное раскрытие информации о банках через ресурсы регуляторов (Государственной комиссии по ценным бумагам и фондовому рынку и Национального банка Украины). Наиболее полный источник информации о банках Украины в этом году — информация, распространяемая регулирующими органами: она содержит 53,7% от объема, необходимого среднему международному инвестору. В прошлом году этот уровень составлял 26%, — Стимулом для повышения общего уровня прозрачности стала реализация регуляторами концепции комплексной подачи информации, которая подразумевает использование перекрестных ссылок на другие источники», - отметила директор службы рейтингов корпоративного управления Светлана Бородина. VAB Банк [url=http://www.new-most.info/news/economics/20842.htm]VAB Банк[/url] http://www.new-most.info/news/economics/20842.htm - VAB Банк
good forum, i wish i found it earlier...
[url=http://blackhattitude.blackhattitude.org]superrefman[/url]
Silence Medication For Large Animals
http://ultimateweddingblog.com/ - cheap generic viagra
An erectile dysfunction may also include having an inadequate erection.
[url=http://ultimateweddingblog.com/]cheap viagra online[/url]
Any other side-effects or symptoms must be reported to your doctor immediately.
viagra sale
A normal dose of Viagra is 50 mg and must be taken 60 minutes prior to sexual activity.
I have tried Ambien. I highly recommend it. You can buy through online WWW.MEDSHEAVEN.COM even without prescription. MF
I lost a lot of weight by taking Phentermine that I ordered from WWW.MEDSHEAVEN.COM i am very satisfied!
Medsheaven.com had changed their website to WWW.MEDSHEAVEN.NET you can order all medications you are looking for from their new site medsheaven.net , I highly recommend them.
Post a Comment