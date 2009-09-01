New local blog: A Wee Blether
There is a new local blogger that we can add to the local blogroll. Adam Copeland recently started his blog A Wee Blether. Adam is a Presbyterian pastor who has moved to the area. Check out his blog...and welcome to the Red River Valley, Adam!
48 comments:
Thanks, Grand Forks Guy. I appreciate the traffic and good comments. I've been a blogger in Scotland, Georgia, and now GGF. I'm sure this community will be a great one in which to work and live.
Zzzzzzz.
Why do I even bother checking back here? Someone needs to start up a new GF blog.
...Yawn....
There will be an alleycat race this Saturday at 6:30, starting from Memorial Union.
If you don't know what an alleycat is, check out this timely article in the Star Tribune: http://www.startribune.com/lifestyle/health/61509302.html
Knock knock!
Who's there?
What kind of work is going on next to the Golden Corral? What's going up west of the airport? There must be more news to report besides Smiley.
If anyone owns a business and wants to get some advertising, check out http://www.grandforksherald.com/event/article/id/136716/.
No answer to the Golden Corral question? This blog is officially dead!
Stick a fork in it.
stick a fork in what ? Grand Forks Guy ? What the hell are we talking about ? Golden Corral or Golden Hour Res ?
I think it would be a good idea.
great comments ?
[b] Buy a New Mattress Or Bed? [/b]
There is no doubt you currently have a bed. But the question arises, whether to buy a new mattress or buy an entirely new bed that comes with a mattress. Or even just buy the bed frame. Let us find the answer!
There are many options to beds. Not only do you have different types, such as air or spring / coil, there are also the options of different sizes. And this is just looking at the mattress! What about the bed!
Ok, so there is this bed you have at home. This bed works, and has worked for some time, but it is time for a change.
Now you have several options. One is to change the entire bed, which generally will come with the mattress, or just buy the mattress and use the original bed frame.
The choice that you make will come down to several factors. For example, buying a new bed will cost more than replacing a mattress.
If you decide to change the mattress, there are a few things to be aware of. For example, what size is it? Will it fit onto the existing frame?
In most cases, the same size will work. The next question you may ask is whether to keep the same kind of mattress or look for another type.
For example, memory foam varieties are a great upgrade and create incredible comfort. There are also the options of buying an entirely new bed.
The option of replacing everything can happen if the entire bed has problems. It is a wise idea in this case to replace it all.
With bed frames, there are wood varieties, plastic, and metal varieties. Wood versions are generally more expensive, but of high quality, as well as having nice designs.
The greatest choice of beds and mattresses on [url=http://best-beds.com]Beds Sale Website Best-Beds.com[/url]. Choose mattress that suits you best!
Well I acquiesce in but I dream the brief should prepare more info then it has.
YES, this intelligible message
Well I to but I about the collection should prepare more info then it has.
Again a good post. Thank your friend
Интересно написано....но многое остается непонятнымb
Интересно написано....но многое остается непонятнымb
It is extremely interesting for me to read this post. Thanks for it. I like such themes and everything connected to them. I definitely want to read a bit more soon.
Nice post, thanks for sharing this wonderful and useful information
with us.
Green Tea Diet
Nice post. Its really great to read your article. I am very curious to know how one can collect a huge starting capital .
Acai Berry
One is to change the entire bed, which generally will come with the mattress, or just buy the mattress and use the original bed frame.
Post a Comment