What happened?
So why IS this blog so quiet lately? Why does a formerly talkative blogger have almost nothing to say these days?
Well, for one thing, I have gotten very lazy. I'm busy in real life and I just haven't had near as much time to devote to extraneous activities like running a blog. I'm sorry I'm so lazy...I should try harder to find the time to blog.
There is another reason, though...a reason that isn't the fault of your ho-hum host. Remember how the main topic of this blog has always been the local business scene? Well, these days there is literally almost NO business news to talk about. Drive around town and you'll be hard pressed to find any commercial construction...large-scale or small-scale...these is almost nothing going on.
Sure, there are a few ongoing projects...the new Aurora Hospital is one notable example. Still, a project like that hasn't generated any news for months. Public construction has also been severely lacking this year.
I'm hoping that things will eventually pick up in the local business scene...a pick up in activity on this blog should hopefully go hand in hand with that. There have been other periods of economic lulls here in the past. Things WILL change in the future and there WILL be active economic development once again.
In the mean time, be sure to share your tips and story ideas with me. Just drop me an email if you would like or directly post them to the blog if you prefer.
40 comments:
What is the ICS project on the corner of Columbia and 32nd?
Not sure.
Hey, anyone else think Tu should be the local dining critic???
Hey Grand Forks Guy, I'm a blogger who recently moved to the city and have enjoyed catching up on all things GGF on the blog. Thanks!
Here's a recent post on my first impressions of GF. If you want to add my blog to your sidebars, so be it.
Thanks. http://adamjcopeland.com/2009/08/29/grand-impressions/
"What is the ICS project on the corner of Columbia and 32nd?"
They are replacing a lift station (or something like that). When they first started, I had my hopes up that this was going to be a commercial project of some sort. No such luck!
Absolutely, Adam! Glad to have you aboard!
Around my neighborhood, a lot of the sidewalks in front of the houses have paint written on them that say "DO" followed by "PEC", "UKN", or "PEA". Does anyone know what this is about? It's on A LOT of the sidewalks so I was just curious. Thanks!
Well, you can follow the new airport terminal construction and the renovations to the Alerus for starters.
Rumor has it that Allegiant Air is annoucing Phoenix-Mesa flight at GFK next week. Good news for the airport if it's true!
Y'all need to buy more tickets to my concert next week, y'all.
There's been commercial construction and projects going on this summer, GFG... What about the new hotel going in along 42nd street? Or what about news of this supposed new Fitness Center? I haven't heard or seen anything about that on here! We used to get news here, before it was in the paper or on WDAZ! Not so much true on here anymore...
Or the LED screens installed at the Alerus!
I blame it all on Twitter - since it's exploded, blogging has pretty much fallen off the table. ;)
The Twitter fad is already starting to die.
Thanks goodness. Glad Twitter is dead.
What's going on just west of TSC. I see they're laying pipes and such in a big area. Are they just preparing for future growth, or do they have something lined up already?
Twitter dead ? Well back to the blog then. Where else to get breaking news ? GF Herald or Ch 8 or Fox News or.........
Yesterday, Anonymous wrote: "What's going on just west of TSC." My question: what's TSC?
TSC is Tractor Supply Company store ... just west of the I-29 & 32nd ave interchange.
Businesses in forks are closing, lots of empty buildings, lack of construction yea yea yea. Nothing is going anywhere here, nothing is growing. It feels very dead at times.
Anyone have any numbers for the Brittany concert?
This town could have saved a lot of money had they not even paid attention to the smile water tower. Did anyone consider just dont touch it? That would have saved a lot of money instead of choosing to repair or tear down...dipsticks
Suite 49 is re-opening with new owners. Should be open within the next month
Suite 49 is closing again. Lost funding from local bank.
Oh -- Suite 49 is open again! Wait, it's closed.
was it the $17,000 per month rent perhaps?
That place wasnt that great anyawys
hey GFG, why are u asking why your blog is dead? you're personally responsible for it. How? you were upset by discrete blogs and demanded identification, yet you hid behind a GFG ID. You hung up a big "do not enter sign" and people responded. You originally had a good thing going, but you dropped the ball and lost the game. If you wanted content you might have added some pictures to illustrate your text. Too bad what happened here.
DeMers overpass construction seems to be done--yay!
Is Suite 49 really going to open again? That would be cool, as long as they get some Martini Blue sort of thing going again. Does Level 10 still do house music, or is it all hip-hip now?
Giuseppe's Italian Ristorante on Demers Ave with owner Joey Miranda call 701-757-1020 for good pizza.
I heard a Mexican restaurant is moving into the old Hardees on Demers and Washington. Any truth to this?
Does anyone know whats going in the old Hardees on Demers and Washington.
GFG, this is your chance to get the publicity you crave....Olive Garden is coming! Jump back in the game and make it all about you. C'mon!!!
Olive Garden scouting GF location. This is your chance to reenter the blogosphere after all of the years of jokes about the Olive Garden and everyone wanting it. PUT IT UP as your latest story!
HAHA this blog died , ROFL maybe since the smile tower is no more it sucked the life out of everyone here, HHAHAHAHAHAHA
christian louboutin
christian louboutin shoes
christian louboutin discount
handbags MBT Shoes
designer handbags
louis vuitton handbags
gucci handbags
discount handbags
replica handbags
Herve Leger
ugg classic tall
UGG Classic Short
UGG Ultra Tall
christian louboutin boots
discount MBT Shoes
UGG Classic Cardy
cheap MBT shoes
cheap christian louboutin
louboutin shoes
ugg boots chanel womens shoes
Louis Vuitton shoes
chanel shoes jimmy choo shoes
christian louboutin pumps
christian louboutin wedding shoes
Dior shoes chanel flats shoes
christian louboutin slingback pumps
Tory Burch Shoes
louboutin sale
Thank you so much, I haven't ever read so wonderfull blog, your bolg is so good, I like it very much. I also want you to go to my web, and so that we can discuss something.
By the way, do you like polo shirts, which are very chic, especially the polo t shirts, I love them very much. I also like playing tennis rackets, it can keep healthy, what do you like to do?
cheap tennis racket
discount tennis racket
prince tennis racquet
head tennis rackets
wilson tennis racket
babolat tennis racquet
polo t shirts women
polo t shirts on sale
polo t shirts for women
polo shirts on sale
polo shirts men
men's polo shirt
men polo shirt
mens polo shirts
mens polo shirt
cheap polo shirts
discount polo shirts
men's polo shirts
women's polo shirts
shoes outlet
cheap shoes
AIR MAX
Bape Shoes
Nike Dunk
Nike Shox
Timberland Shoes
Prada Shoes
Gucci Shoes
cheap straightener
ghd hair straightener
hair straightener
ghd outlet
ghd
2010 NEW GHD
Purple GHD IV Styler
Pure White GHD
Pure Black GHD
Pink GHD IV Styler
Kiss GHD Styler
Gray GHD IV Styler
Gold GHD IV Styler
GHD Rare Styler
GHD IV Salon Styler
Black GHD IV Styler
Benefit GHD IV Styler
dooney bourke
bourke dooney
dooney bourke BAGS
dooney bourke purses
dooney bourke outlet
dooney bourke handbags
herve leger
herve leger dress
Herve Leger sale
herve leger dresses
herve Leger bandage
herve dresses
cheap Herve Leger Dress
herve leger bandage dress
vintage herve leger
discount Herve Leger Dress
herve leger clothing
herve leger pronounce
herve leger
herve leger dress
Herve Leger sale
herve leger dresses
herve Leger bandage
herve dresses
cheap Herve Leger Dress
herve leger bandage dress
vintage herve leger
discount Herve Leger Dress
herve leger clothing
herve leger pronounce
The Rank Herve Leger Dress fashion shows are often populated with celebrities and famous actresses dressed in Herve Leger bandage dresses.Famous fans, Lindsay Lohan, Rihanna and Kate Bosworth.
I wish your blog continued on, even if it was just for giving updates about the current businesses in the local scene. The local readers of your blog are lucky to have someone like you who can update them with the businesses in town. I live in South Dakota. Cash advance loan firms have been sprouting here since the start of the recession. Whenever I want to shop, and I'm short of cash, I run to a South Dakota payday loans firm to borrow money, and pay it some time later just to able to shop. Well, only on sales, that is. Oh, and I pay for these loans responsibly, too.
Anyway, I really do hope that you continue this blog for the locals.
Ankara Escort, Escort Ankara, Escort Ankara Bayan
Escort Ankara, Escort Ankara Bayan, Ankara Escort Bayan
Bayan Ankara Escort, Ankara Bayan Escort, Ankara Escort Kızlar
Escort Kızlar Ankara, Escort Bayan Ankara, Escort Bayanlar Ankara
Escort Bayanlar Ankara, Ankara Bayan Escortlar, Ankara Eskort Bayan
Escort Kızlar Ankara, Ankara Escort Kadınlar, Ankara Eskort Bayanlar
Ankarada Tele Kızlar, Ankara Escort Kızlar, Ankara Eskort Bayan
Bursa Escort, Bayan Escort Bursa, Bursa Eskort Bayan
Kayseri Escort, Bayan Escort Kayseri, Kayseri Eskort Bayan
Escort Bayan Ankara
Escort Bayan
Escort Ankara
Escort Ankara Bayan
Escort Bayan Ankara,
Escort Bayan,
Ankara Escort,
Ankara Escort Bayan,
Escort Bayan Ankara,
Escort Bayan,
Escort Ankara Bayan,
Ankara Escort,
Ankara Escort Bayan,
Escort Bayan Ankara
Ankara Escort Bayan
Escort Ankara
Bayan Ankara Escort
Escort Ankara
Escort Bursa
Escort Ankara Bayan
Ankara Escort Bayan
Escort Bayan Ankara
Post a Comment