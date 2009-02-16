Open Thread #102
I think we could use a fresh open thread...don't you agree? What's on your mind? Hear anything interesting lately?
Space Aliens is disappointing. What a cop-out compared to their other locations. It seems like all they did was repaint a few accents and throw up some alien posters. Nothing like the locations I've been to elsewhere in ND and MN.
I agree about the space aliens...they didn't even CLEAN the carpet, let alone replace it. Yuk!
Fargo once again lost out in the Speeding Fine issue. I enjoy being from a state where revenues are not raised by traffic fines.
As for Space Aliens. I am curious as to how the food was? To say that they didn't even CLEAN the carpets is a stretch. With all the construction and painting going on, I do know that they cleaned the carpets.
Maybe this topic has been discussed here before, but what is up with all of the beggars in Grand Forks? They're everywhere! Are they even legit, or is begging a lucrative business venture? I think a city ordinance needs to address this.
I went to see Lucky Stiff this weekend at the Fire Hall Theatre. It was highly entertaining and I recommend it if you like musical comedies.
Haven't been to Space Aliens yet, it's always been packed everytime we've thought about it. I assume that's a good sign.
There are a lot of beggars in Grand Forks? The only ones I ever see are the ones down by Culvers trying to get money from people driving by.
Or are you equating homeless people with beggars?
The only beggar I've seen is a guy by Culvers with a dog. Everyone seems to give him dog food. Lucky dog...
Space Aliens was alright. I expected much more in terms of games (and room for kids to play!). Our server was awesome, but the food was just okay.
For the money, I'll stick with Happy Joe's.
There have been beggars by 32ave Hugo's on the corner by the Mall (by office max) On the corner of Demer's and wash. I've seen one on the corner of 24th and wash.
32nd Ave is collapsing again down by Slumberland. When are they going to fix this for once and for all?
I suppose that 32nd Ave will be fixed with President Obama's handouts. You are right though - it isn't a road, it is an adventure.
As for Space Aliens - I tell you, IF they cleaned the carpets in the dining areas, they should get their money back. The place just looked kinda dingy, and with it being brand-new, that was a little dissapointing. The food was ok, typical at best.
The problem with 32nd by Slumberland is that it's farther away from the interstate, most big box stores like it closer to 29. Be that as it may this is still land that has a lot of traffic going by it, and could be developed commercially.
^^retard of the year^^
I know that Hugo's opened a liquor store on columbia and 13th. I did not know that they bought columbia liquor store.
