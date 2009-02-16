Monday, February 16, 2009

Open Thread #102

I think we could use a fresh open thread...don't you agree?  What's on your mind?  Hear anything interesting lately?

Posted by GrandForksGuy at 7:46 AM

Labels: ,

DiggIt!Digg Del.icio.usdel.icio.us

21 comments:

OUWxGuesser said...

Space Aliens is disappointing. What a cop-out compared to their other locations. It seems like all they did was repaint a few accents and throw up some alien posters. Nothing like the locations I've been to elsewhere in ND and MN.

8:58 PM, February 16, 2009
Ben said...

I agree about the space aliens...they didn't even CLEAN the carpet, let alone replace it. Yuk!

9:04 PM, February 16, 2009
JWGreen said...

Fargo once again lost out in the Speeding Fine issue. I enjoy being from a state where revenues are not raised by traffic fines.

10:12 PM, February 16, 2009
Doc said...

As for Space Aliens. I am curious as to how the food was? To say that they didn't even CLEAN the carpets is a stretch. With all the construction and painting going on, I do know that they cleaned the carpets.

8:15 AM, February 17, 2009
LJH said...

Maybe this topic has been discussed here before, but what is up with all of the beggars in Grand Forks? They're everywhere! Are they even legit, or is begging a lucrative business venture? I think a city ordinance needs to address this.

8:33 AM, February 17, 2009
Barbara said...

I went to see Lucky Stiff this weekend at the Fire Hall Theatre. It was highly entertaining and I recommend it if you like musical comedies.

Haven't been to Space Aliens yet, it's always been packed everytime we've thought about it. I assume that's a good sign.

10:59 AM, February 17, 2009
Matthew said...

There are a lot of beggars in Grand Forks? The only ones I ever see are the ones down by Culvers trying to get money from people driving by.

Or are you equating homeless people with beggars?

11:04 AM, February 17, 2009
JWGreen said...

The only beggar I've seen is a guy by Culvers with a dog. Everyone seems to give him dog food. Lucky dog...

11:35 AM, February 17, 2009
MattFacingSouth said...

Space Aliens was alright. I expected much more in terms of games (and room for kids to play!). Our server was awesome, but the food was just okay.

For the money, I'll stick with Happy Joe's.

1:38 PM, February 17, 2009
Meest said...

There have been beggars by 32ave Hugo's on the corner by the Mall (by office max) On the corner of Demer's and wash. I've seen one on the corner of 24th and wash.

11:46 PM, February 18, 2009
The Imaginary Blog said...

32nd Ave is collapsing again down by Slumberland. When are they going to fix this for once and for all?

5:21 PM, February 19, 2009
Ben said...

I suppose that 32nd Ave will be fixed with President Obama's handouts. You are right though - it isn't a road, it is an adventure.
As for Space Aliens - I tell you, IF they cleaned the carpets in the dining areas, they should get their money back. The place just looked kinda dingy, and with it being brand-new, that was a little dissapointing. The food was ok, typical at best.

10:06 AM, February 21, 2009
jesslvan said...

The problem with 32nd by Slumberland is that it's farther away from the interstate, most big box stores like it closer to 29. Be that as it may this is still land that has a lot of traffic going by it, and could be developed commercially.

6:01 PM, March 05, 2009
Nicole Halverson said...

^^retard of the year^^

11:30 PM, March 15, 2009
Doc said...

I know that Hugo's opened a liquor store on columbia and 13th. I did not know that they bought columbia liquor store.

2:38 AM, April 09, 2009
ortigasclover said...

Spotted your write – ups, it’s cool. Very beneficial and interesting there are some ideas I haven’t heard before. Thanks for sharing.

clover
www.n8fan.net

9:57 PM, November 21, 2013
Leslie Lim said...

Wonderful blog. It is a great help that you share this information to us. Thank you.

champ
www.imarksweb.org

9:53 PM, May 19, 2014
lee woo said...

I really enjoyed reading your article. I found this as an informative and interesting post, so i think it is very useful and knowledgeable. I would like to thank you for the effort you have made in writing this article.


edupdf.org

7:14 PM, February 26, 2015
Barbie Chiu said...

There are certain point in our life that we encounter failure but it doesn't mean you will lose hope and give up everything but it only means that every failure there's an exchange and that is new beginning. Well, thank you for sharing your article and keep on posting. Visit my site too for more information.

triciajoy.com

www.triciajoy.com

8:34 PM, November 18, 2015
lee woo said...

Love it! Very interesting topics, I hope the incoming comments and suggestion are equally positive. Thank you for sharing this information that is actually helpful.


ufgop.org
ufgop.org

7:44 PM, February 22, 2016
Cindy Dy said...

Very interesting story. I didn't find it boring to read. In fact, I really had a lot of fun reading your post. Thanks.

Bob
www.gofastek.com

6:33 PM, March 08, 2016

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 