Thursday, January 15, 2009

Open Thread #101

The first open thread of 2009.

7:18 PM

20 comments:

JWGreen said...

Its been a while...

9:46 PM, January 15, 2009
Nicole Halverson said...

Anyone know the latest on that man beating lady that is suing LM? My husband works for them and I'm gonna be PISSED if they leave town over it.

5:38 AM, January 16, 2009
Doc said...

"man beating lady"
Are you saying a woman beat a man and now she is suing LM? And why would they leave town? Did you mean "if LM leaves town"? LM wouldn't blink over something like this, let alone leave town...

8:39 AM, January 16, 2009
Matthew said...

It's warming up, awesome!

12:16 PM, January 17, 2009
Matthew said...

For those of you who are students (or are members at the UND Wellness Center), if you come to the cycling club spin class for Nightlife you can win some money: http://talk.campusdakota.com/index.php?topic=3904.msg12948#msg12948

2:54 PM, January 20, 2009
Jtown11 said...

Some one has to check if anyone is awake at the Alerus Center. Now the Dome is getting Elton John/ Billy Joel! Come on, no big concerts announced lately, but the dome gets AC/DC, Eagles, Kenny Chesney, and the John/Joel concert. Is anyone at the wheel at the Alerus? Bismarck has more concerts coming than GF.

2:13 PM, January 21, 2009
Goon said...

So anyone heard if anything is going into the Suite 49?

2:33 PM, January 21, 2009
GrandForksGuy said...

You know...the Herald message boards sure seem to be populated with some pretty interesting characters. It makes me a little scared actually...is their collective level of intelligence reflective of the citizens of Grand Forks? I sure hope not. Right now they are discussing (http://www.grandforksherald.com/talk/index.cfm?id=102) what kind of letter grade they would give the Bush presidency. There are some F's, but way too many glowing A-grade reviews along with some very comical justifications. Again...scary.

12:37 AM, January 23, 2009
Kelly Clow said...

So, GF Guy, if people feel differently than you about their out-going President they must have a low intelligence or are scary?

What about them makes you "scared", exactly? If it's their supposed ultra loyalty to their leader, than I would point you toward like-minded Obama supporters, gushing over their new savior.

This is what went wrong with the last administration, and sadly, what will happen to the new one. Attempts to completely discredit the President on EVERY issue, no matter the outcome, has become the standard practice among dissenting voices. They will point to every decision as proof of his incompetence, just as their predecessors did against Bush and, to a point, Clinton.

Respect for the Office is at the lowest I have ever seen in my life. BOTH sides are to blame for this, along with the media and popular culture.

So, Grand Forks Guy, I ask in the spirit of TRUE Hope and Change, try to allow those with a different POV to celebrate their old leader without fear of reprisal or verbal assault.

For this system, OUR system, to work, we are going to have to ask folks to give Obama a chance, as we also ask for Bush-Haters to finally drop the issue for good.

12:04 PM, January 23, 2009
Goon said...

Good points kelly.

12:42 PM, January 23, 2009
GrandForksGuy said...

You have to admit that the commenters on the Herald boards are often unintentionally hilarious no matter what they're talking about. This was just an example that stood out to me personally. Agree with my example or not, there have been so many other equally or even worse examples. Case in point...Gary H./Greenglass is considered a joke when he posts on Tu-Uyen's blog or this blog, but when he posts on the Herald boards, he seems to be taken almost seriously and doesn't really stand out that much. THAT'S scary.

5:35 PM, January 23, 2009
Doc said...

Has anyone tried space aliens yet? What did you think?

8:07 AM, January 29, 2009
Nicole Halverson said...

Attention! Does anyone know the latest on the UND student that is sueing LM???

11:31 PM, January 30, 2009
JWGreen said...

I just saw a Rydell sign in the background of a Cars.com commercial during the Super Bowl. Probably one of the California dealerships, but still its a small world.

6:31 PM, February 01, 2009
C. Y. said...

We went to Space Aliens on Friday, the 6th. They were having trouble with the heating system and people were all wearing their jackets.

I liked the lunch panini, my wife wasn't impressed with her taco salad and my granddaughter couldn't care less about her mac & cheese. I'd go back (which is more than I can say for Denny's, even after giving them a second chance.)

9:55 PM, February 08, 2009
Matthew said...

So, are we seriously not going to talk about Smiley? Come on GrandForksGuy!

4:55 PM, February 12, 2009
Goon said...

Smiley should be torn down, it is a waste of money.

11:26 PM, February 12, 2009
Matthew said...

Why does it cost $400,000 to leave the thing up?

6:37 AM, February 13, 2009
Dawn said...

This is off topic but I did find a new dining thread anywhere.

My boyfriend and I went to Mama Maria's in EGF for V-day and it was probably one of the worst restaurants I have been to in a while. We made reservations, yet we still had to wait 10 minutes to be seated in a nearly empty restaurant. The atmosphere has no class: paper napkins instead of cloth, no tablecloths, chairs out of a church basement, and gothic pipe organ music mixed with celine dion. We were served cold niblets of doughy garlic bread and asked for a wine list, but they do not have a liquor license...a supposedly Italian restaurant with no wine list! You could tell that this is not the place for a nice romantic evening since the place was filled with high schoolers laughing and swearing loudly. And when one of them broke the cheap LED lamp on the table, the server just laughed with them, and took 15 minutes to come back with a broom to clean it up.

An hour later our server finally comes and half heartedly apologizes for the wait on our order, neglecting to offer to refill our drinks. Another twenty minutes go by and as we were about to leave, our food finally arrives. Our food was hot, that's about the best we can say about it. This stuff was Italian in the same way that Chef Boyardee is Italian. The pasta was mushy, the sauce was like canned tomato puree with black pepper, and the meat had the consistency of grainy meatloaf.

After we choked down a quarter of our meal, our missing server reappeared to offer us dessert on the house for our wait. Wanting only to end the torture, we ordered Tiramisu and asked for a box to go.

Now as I type this I am attempting to digest the cakey mud flavored Tiramisu that bought my escape. I highly recommend avoiding this culinary travesty! I just needed to vent about the horrible experience we endured there. Has anyone else had a bad time at that place?

1:01 AM, February 15, 2009
